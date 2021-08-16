Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tropical Rains Continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tropical rain producing showers and storms continue to push across the region today and this will continue until what’s left of Fred moves past the region by the middle of the week. After that, we have more rounds of showers and storms threatening to dump heavy rain from the end of the week into the coming weekend.

Some thoughts:

Central and eastern Kentucky have had quite a bit of rain over the past week, so this is the target area for flash flooding.

Rounds of showers and storms are out there today, feeding on tropical moisture streaming well out ahead of Fred. Torrential rains may cause local flooding issues to develop.

This same setup is with us again as we move into Tuesday.

Fred makes landfall along the Gulf Coast on Friday and works to the north/northeast. The center of what’s left of Fred is likely to pass across eastern Kentucky late Wednesday.

This will bring an increasing area of showers and storms to the eastern part of the state, leading to a heightened flash flood threat. A few strong/severe storms may also be noted just east of the center of the low.

These are NOT all day rains and not everyone gets a lot of rain from this.

rounds of showers and storms will continue to be likely even after Fred moves well to the northeast of us. A lot of tropical moisture is left behind and this will lead to additional heavy rain makers through the coming weekend.