Defending a title in Boyle County

Boyle County won its 9th state title in 2020
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State championships are nothing new in title town, but they never get old at Boyle County.

“You know every year is different, and every team is different,” said head coach Justin Haddix. “We talk about that all the time. Last year’s team won a state championship. They went through a lot of things. Our motto was against all odds. It seemed like everything was against us at times, and we were able to have a season and win a state championship.”

“We were at the top of the mountain last year, but nothing matters now,” said kicker Jackson Smith. “We’re not there now, so we’re still working for it.”

With that season in the rearview, the task at hand is doing it again with many of the same players on the state title team.

“Repeating last year and being the defending 4A state champs, obviously anybody is going to want to come for that title,” said wide receiver Cole Lanter. “With us looking to repeat, people are going to try to knock you off no matter how big their school is, whether they’re 1A through 6A.”

Quarterback Jagger Gillis is back after throwing for more than 2,000 yards in 2020, and a talented group of seniors surrounds him.

“Our leaders are starting to get in place,” said offensive lineman Nate Rush. “We’ve got a couple of kids that were seniors last year that came back, and they give us an even better leadership role.”

And while the Rebels swear that last season’s in the past, they haven’t forgotten about hoisting that gold trophy.

“I mean, I think about it every day,” said Lanter. “It brings a smile to my face, and I have my ring sitting right next to my bed.”

“I watched the state championship game last night on YouTube,” added Smith. “So we’re definitely excited for this season and expect nothing less than a state championship.”

