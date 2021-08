LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was killed in a crash in Lexington on Sunday.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Old Richmond Road near Jacks Creek Pike.

Police said the driver was the only person in the car and that the victim died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

