Gov. Beshear reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate above 12%
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 2,100 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 518,987 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.40% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 548 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were nine new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday. That brings the state total to 7,451.
As of Monday, 1,528 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 429 are in the ICU, and 224 are on ventilators.
The governor also said in the last three days, including today, there has been a total of 6,778 new cases and 25 deaths, 11 of which were people age 55 or younger.
