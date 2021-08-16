Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate above 12%

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,100 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 518,987 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.40% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 548 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were nine new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday. That brings the state total to 7,451.

As of Monday, 1,528 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 429 are in the ICU, and 224 are on ventilators.

The governor also said in the last three days, including today, there has been a total of 6,778 new cases and 25 deaths, 11 of which were people age 55 or younger.

