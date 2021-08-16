Advertisement

Hospital in Morehead converts unit into surge COVID ICU

On Sunday, August 15, St. Claire Regional Medical Center’s post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) was...
On Sunday, August 15, St. Claire Regional Medical Center’s post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) was converted to a Surge COVID ICU.(St. Claire HealthCare)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 task force at St. Claire Healthcare has been working behind the scenes to prepare the hospital to handle a spike in COVID-positive patients.

On Sunday, August 15, St. Claire Regional Medical Center’s post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) was converted to a Surge COVID ICU. A portion of the COVID-positive patients currently admitted to ICU were transferred to the surge unit to make space for incoming COVID-positive admissions

“Not only are we seeing the number of patients requiring hospitalization surge, these patients are requiring more intense care,” said Will Melahn, MD, St. Claire HealthCare’s Chief Medical Officer and Vice President for Medical Affairs. “We have reached a point where our existing COVID units are overwhelmed requiring us to implement elements of our COVID surge plan.”

Leadership at St. Claire anticipates the number of COVID admissions will continue to rise before the situation improves as the Delta variant continues to spread quickly throughout the region.

“Almost all of our current COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients. Many of these hospitalizations likely could have been avoided if the patients had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Dr. Melahn said. “I cannot express to you how crucial it is for you, your families, and your friends to get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

All other St. Claire HealthCare clinics and ancillary services will continue to operate as usual at this time.

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are at a high risk of complications, contact your primary care physician as soon as possible.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for yourself or your child (age 12 or older) to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at St. Claire HealthCare, call 606.783.7539.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in Lexington crash
The church will continue with virtual services for the week.
Center Point Church lead pastor in ICU with COVID-19
One person was taken to the hospital.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses

Latest News

Mayor Gorton expected to announce re-election bid
”All my brothers paid the ultimate sacrifice and hard to see everything undone so fast.,” Seal...
Veterans, refugee services saddened by Taliban takeover
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for several men they believe may be involved in a...
Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for group of men believed to be involved in string of car thefts
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
Former UK trauma surgeon to go before Ky. Supreme Court this week