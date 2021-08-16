Advertisement

Jackson ties NBA Summer League record with seven blocks

He also added eleven points, seven rebounds and two steals vs. the Wizards.
Indiana Pacers' Isaiah Jackson dunks against Portland Trail Blazers' Michael Beasley during the...
Indiana Pacers' Isaiah Jackson dunks against Portland Trail Blazers' Michael Beasley during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (WKYT) - In five games in Las Vegas, Isaiah Jackson proved why the Indiana Pacers drafted him in the first round.

In Monday’s NBA Summer League finale vs. the Wizards, Jackson tied the Summer League record with seven blocks. He also added eleven points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The rookie from Kentucky was drafted with the No. 22 pick in the first round in July.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

