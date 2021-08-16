Jackson ties NBA Summer League record with seven blocks
He also added eleven points, seven rebounds and two steals vs. the Wizards.
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (WKYT) - In five games in Las Vegas, Isaiah Jackson proved why the Indiana Pacers drafted him in the first round.
In Monday’s NBA Summer League finale vs. the Wizards, Jackson tied the Summer League record with seven blocks. He also added eleven points, seven rebounds and two steals.
The rookie from Kentucky was drafted with the No. 22 pick in the first round in July.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.