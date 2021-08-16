Jackson ties NBA Summer League record with seven blocks

LAS VEGAS (WKYT) - In five games in Las Vegas, Isaiah Jackson proved why the Indiana Pacers drafted him in the first round.

In Monday’s NBA Summer League finale vs. the Wizards, Jackson tied the Summer League record with seven blocks. He also added eleven points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The rookie from Kentucky was drafted with the No. 22 pick in the first round in July.

11 points, 7 rebounds and 7 blocks for @IJackson22! The 7 blocks ties an NBA Summer League record. #BBN pic.twitter.com/uUUUBsm8XI — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) August 16, 2021

"I was just looking to go out there and play as much defense as I can. That's my game."@IJackson22 talks tying the #NBASummer blocks record with @ashahahmadi after the Pacers' win. pic.twitter.com/BXk5QhOHXU — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.