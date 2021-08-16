Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking tropical rains

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tropical Storm Fred will be sweeping through the deep south today and tomorrow.

The tropical rains from Fred will arrive around here by the middle of the week. It’s not like we need it on top of us to produce rain. We will already have plenty of chances of rain at the beginning of the week. For today and tomorrow, we’ll see more showers & thunderstorms. It looks pretty messy out there for the early part of the week.

Remnants of Fred will be here or very closeby on Wednesday. It could pump in a few more inches of total rainfall. As long as these clouds, showers & storms are here we’ll keep our temperatures down in the 70s for highs.

Take care of each other!

