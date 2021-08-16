Kentucky volleyball hosts Fan Day, open scrimmage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On August 27, Kentucky volleyball opens the season in Dayton, Ohio against Texas State as the defending national champions.

On Sunday, the Wildcats hosted Fan Day and an open scrimmage at Memorial Coliseum. Alli Stumler, Azhani Tealer are some of the stars that are back in Lexington to join a young, but talented roster.

After the scrimmage, head coach Craig Skinner and his Wildcats signed autographs for the Big Blue Nation.

“So thankful for our fans and young volleyball players coming out to see us,” said Skinner. “We haven’t had a ton of time to get through preseason and get some things ironed in. Really like some of the competitive things we did on the floor. Again, excited to get the season going it’s been a whirlwind the last three months. Lot of positive things today and plenty to work on.”

The defending national champs @KentuckyVB open the season August 27-28 in Dayton against the Flyers, Texas State and Cincinnati.



The Cats’ home opener is September 3 vs. Northern Iowa. #BBN pic.twitter.com/BGXcEB7RMo — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) August 15, 2021

