Advertisement

Kentucky volleyball hosts Fan Day, open scrimmage

The Wildcats open the season as the defending national champs.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On August 27, Kentucky volleyball opens the season in Dayton, Ohio against Texas State as the defending national champions.

On Sunday, the Wildcats hosted Fan Day and an open scrimmage at Memorial Coliseum. Alli Stumler, Azhani Tealer are some of the stars that are back in Lexington to join a young, but talented roster.

After the scrimmage, head coach Craig Skinner and his Wildcats signed autographs for the Big Blue Nation.

“So thankful for our fans and young volleyball players coming out to see us,” said Skinner. “We haven’t had a ton of time to get through preseason and get some things ironed in. Really like some of the competitive things we did on the floor. Again, excited to get the season going it’s been a whirlwind the last three months. Lot of positive things today and plenty to work on.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials continue to investigate the incident.
Morehead police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide
One person was taken to the hospital.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
McGuire was last seen Friday night.
Golden Alert issued for missing Madison County man

Latest News

Tates Creek went winless in 2020.
Tates Creek hungry to bounce back from winless 2020 season
Penn State transfer Will Levis.
Mark Stoops names Will Levis starting QB for Week 1
Tomiwa Durojaiye commits to Kentucky
Three-star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye commits to Kentucky
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) hands the ball off to running back AJ Rose (36)...
Rose racks up 118 yards in preseason debut for Vikings