Kentucky volleyball ranked No. 3 in AVCA preseason Top 25

UK garnered 17 first-place votes, the second most behind preseason No. 1 Texas, who got 32.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky volleyball team begins the 2021 season ranked No. 3 in the AVCA preseason Top 25.

The Wildcats beat Texas 3-1 in April to win their first national championship.

Kentucky joins No. 6 Florida as one of two Southeastern Conference teams ranked inside the top 10, and one of six SEC teams to either be ranked or receive votes. UK garnered 17 first-place votes, the second most behind preseason No. 1 Texas, who got 32.

The Wildcats open the 2021 season in Dayton, Ohio on August 27 against Texas State.

