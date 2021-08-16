Kentucky volleyball ranked No. 3 in AVCA preseason Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky volleyball team begins the 2021 season ranked No. 3 in the AVCA preseason Top 25.

The Wildcats beat Texas 3-1 in April to win their first national championship.

Kentucky joins No. 6 Florida as one of two Southeastern Conference teams ranked inside the top 10, and one of six SEC teams to either be ranked or receive votes. UK garnered 17 first-place votes, the second most behind preseason No. 1 Texas, who got 32.

The Wildcats open the 2021 season in Dayton, Ohio on August 27 against Texas State.

🆕 @AVCAVolleyball DI Coaches Poll 🏐

1. Texas

2. Wisconsin

3. Kentucky

4. Washington

5. Nebraska

6. Florida

7. Minnesota

8. Purdue

9. Pittsburgh

10. Baylor — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) August 16, 2021

