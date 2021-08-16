Advertisement

KSP investigating death in Clay County

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County 911 called Kentucky State Police about a deadly shooting at a home on Pleasant Grove Loop Road.

Clay County 911 was told of a possible shooting between 41-year-old Jason L. Taylor and 21-year-old Brandon L. Smith.

An investigation said Taylor made threats to Smith saying he (Taylor) would come to Smith’s house.

Police said Taylor arrived to Smith’s house with a gun, once he walked inside, the two exchanged shots.

Troopers said Taylor sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.

A woman also suffered gunshots wounds. She was taken to Saint Joseph London where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Taylor’s body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The investigation will be presented to the Clay County Grand Jury.

