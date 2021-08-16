Lexington Humane Society hopes to find more forever homes with ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the Lexington Human Society has seen steady adoption rates throughout the pandemic, they have seen a slight increase in animals being surrendered to their shelter over the past few months.

To help with this rise of animals in their shelters, the Human Society has teamed up with the Bissell Pet Foundation for a “Empty the Shelters” event where they’re offering $25 adoptions on select animals.

Coming up at 6 on @WKYT, hear about the “Empty the Shelter” event taking place thanks to a partnership between the Lexington Human Society and Bissell Pet Foundation. pic.twitter.com/2GMsAYPpJu — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) August 16, 2021

“That could get that person to make that jump that had been considering for a long time and Lexington Human is so very fortunate to have the partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation that we are able to offer this to our community and save more lives,” said Ashley Hammond, Lexington Humane Society.

Along with being able to adopt out more of their animals to new forever homes during these adoption events, the Lexington Humane Society is also able to take in more pets and eventually find them new homes as well.

“We are able to use these adoption events to bring in those animals from Knox, Whitley, Pulaski, even sometimes Texas or Florida, to save those lives that normally wouldn’t be able to find a forever home or meet a positive outcome,” Hammond said.

Because the Lexington Humane Society is a nonprofit, partnerships with organizations like the Bissell Pet Foundation or donations from the community and adopters are crucial for them to help save more animals.

“The cost for care per animal can range anywhere from $250 to $450 that come into our facility per animal, we care for over 4,000 animals every single year,” Hammond said.

“Empty the Shelters” runs through Sunday, Aug. 22 at both the Lexington Human Society on Old Frankfort Pike and their adoption center inside PetSmart in Hamburg. The Scott County Humane Society is also participating.

