Advertisement

KSP: One dead following Pike County crash

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson, Buddy Forbes and WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead and another is injured following a crash in Pike County Monday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Kentucky 3218 near the Pike County Airport.

According to Kentucky State Police, 20-year-old Jacob Fitch of Louisa was driving a pickup truck south on KY-2061 when he lost control and hit a tractor trailer in the northbound lane.

Fitch was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to Pikeville Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to reconstruct the scene.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in Lexington crash
The church will continue with virtual services for the week.
Center Point Church lead pastor in ICU with COVID-19
One person was taken to the hospital.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses

Latest News

Mayor Gorton expected to announce re-election bid
”All my brothers paid the ultimate sacrifice and hard to see everything undone so fast.,” Seal...
Veterans, refugee services saddened by Taliban takeover
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for several men they believe may be involved in a...
Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for group of men believed to be involved in string of car thefts
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
Former UK trauma surgeon to go before Ky. Supreme Court this week