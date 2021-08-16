KSP: One dead following Pike County crash
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead and another is injured following a crash in Pike County Monday morning.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Kentucky 3218 near the Pike County Airport.
According to Kentucky State Police, 20-year-old Jacob Fitch of Louisa was driving a pickup truck south on KY-2061 when he lost control and hit a tractor trailer in the northbound lane.
Fitch was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to Pikeville Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to reconstruct the scene.
