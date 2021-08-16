KSP: One dead following Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead and another is injured following a crash in Pike County Monday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Kentucky 3218 near the Pike County Airport.

According to Kentucky State Police, 20-year-old Jacob Fitch of Louisa was driving a pickup truck south on KY-2061 when he lost control and hit a tractor trailer in the northbound lane.

Fitch was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to Pikeville Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to reconstruct the scene.

