Advertisement

Girl, 7, fatally shot, sister seriously wounded in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 6-year-old sister was seriously wounded when someone opened fire as the siblings sat in a parked car.

The 7-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot Sunday afternoon, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Serenity Broughton.

Chicago’s police Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said Sunday evening that her 6-year-old sister was “fighting for her life” at a hospital.

He says the Belmont Central neighborhood where the girls were shot on Chicago’s northwest side is a “gang conflict area,” adding that it’s not believed the girls or their mother were targeted.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The church will continue with virtual services for the week.
Center Point Church lead pastor in ICU with COVID-19
One person was taken to the hospital.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Driver killed in Lexington crash

Latest News

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
US rushes more troops to Afghanistan to calm chaotic evacuation in Kabul
A WWII veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by recreating his parachute jump on D-day.
100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump to celebrate birthday
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
Republican lawmakers raise concerns with new military vaccine mandate.
Kentucky lawmakers raise concerns with military vaccine mandate