Student move-in days begin at the University of Kentucky

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of students will begin flooding back to Lexington Monday for the start of the Fall Semester at the University of Kentucky.

UK expects more than 6,000 students to return to campus during three move-in days. Many streets around campus will be closed for unloading outside residence halls.

Students can find permanent move-in parking in the red and blue lots at Kroger Field and the Cornerstone Garage.

Dr. Capilouto said the start of a new semester is always exciting.

“To see them sort of grow in wisdom and to see them have nurtured those things within us that give us purpose, it’s a pretty gratifying experience,” he said.

Move-in day this year comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.

UK President Dr. Eli Capilouto said the university would not require vaccinations for the beginning of the year. Still, they will require masks inside all university buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The university announced earlier in August that the number of vaccinated students and staff members returning to campus was over 70 percent. Dr. Capilouto said this is an encouraging sign, but it’s not quite where the university wants it to be.

“We get these vaccination numbers up. It’s the most powerful innovation that gets us back to normalcy,” he said. “So you know we have a goal of 80 percent, and I’d like to see us go even higher.”

Dr. Capilouto said university officials looked at the data and the science before deciding continued testing for unvaccinated students and staff and the mask requirement were the best ways to ensure students can be as safe as possible.

