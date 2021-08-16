Tates Creek hungry to bounce back from winless 2020 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just one season after playing in the class 6A state semifinals, the Tates Creek Commodores were unable to put a single win in the win column in 2020.

“The year before that we were a very dominant team I feel like,” said Tates Creek WR Kobe Middleton. “We went to the final four, and we just had a slump because we played a lot of young players, but we got a lot of returning players coming back, and I feel like we’ll be strong this year.”

Tates Creek lost 30 players off that 2019 team and had to rely on freshman last season, including five in starting roles.

“Experience is something that we needed last year, and it’s something that we have this year,” said Tates Creek running back Mathew Underwood. “Everybody is stronger, much faster and they’re attitude is what pushes them through our practices and hopefully through games.”

“Attitude has been great,” said head coach Jon Smith. “I love being around these kids. This is probably one of the best group of kids I’ve been around. Yes, we are still young, but we’re getting better each day, and the future looks bright for us.”

Andrew Witherington steps in as the full-time starter at quarterback and reminds coach Smith of a former Commadore QB.

“He’s come in. He’s shown a lot of leadership. He reminds me a lot of a younger Luke Duby,” added Smith. “He doesn’t have the same size, but his arm strength has grown tremendously in this offseason. So he’s doing a great job leading the team.”

The defense could be the strength of the team with ten of the eleven starters back, and Tates Creek is ready to get back to its winning ways.

