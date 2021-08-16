Advertisement

Ten Kentucky school districts receive grants to help recruit more teachers

This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.(Source: File (custom credit))
By WKYT News Staff
Aug. 16, 2021
(WKYT) - Ten Kentucky school districts were selected to be awarded the $50,000 “Grow Your Own” grant from the Kentucky Department of Education.

Officials say the grant program is designed to recruit, develop and retain teachers who already are connected to the school or community but may not have considered teaching as a profession. Or, they may need, or want, additional support to enter the profession.

The 10 districts receiving the grant, and the schools they will serve, include:

  • Barren County: Barren County High School
  • Bullitt County: Bullitt Central High School, North Bullitt High School and Bullitt East High School
  • Corbin Independent: Corbin High School
  • Greenup County: Greenup County High School
  • Hardin County: Central Hardin High School
  • Jefferson County: Ballard High School, Central High School Magnet Career Center, Butler Traditional High School, Doss High School, Fairdale High School, Jeffersontown High School, Louisville Male High School, Marion C. Moore High School, Pleasure Ridge Park High School, Seneca High School and Waggener High School
  • Nelson County: Nelson County High School and Thomas Nelson High School
  • Owensboro Independent: Owensboro High School
  • Spencer County: Spencer County High School
  • Whitley County: Whitley County High School

State officials say recruitment of new teachers to the profession is vital to address significant teacher shortages and expand teacher workforce diversity in the state.

