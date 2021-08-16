Advertisement

Tenn. school counselor who stopped shooting speaks to Ky. educators about prevention

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mt. VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Tennessee school counselor who stopped a school shooting spoke to educators in Rockcastle County Monday.

It’s part of the school system’s training to prevent violence in schools.

Molly Hudgins is the author of the book The School Shooting that Never Happened. She was awarded the civilian Medal of Honor for convincing a middle school student to give up a loaded gun, preventing a school shooting at Sycamore Middle School in Tennessee in September of 2016.

She told educators in the Rockcastle County High School auditorium that what happened then was the most terrifying and fantastic thing to happen to her.

“This time, he said, ‘I think I want to give it to you.’ I said,’ tell you what, why don’t you let me take it, so you don’t have to give it to me.’ You see, he believed that if he didn’t kill people in our school, there was going to be great harm that came to his family.” Hudgens said.

Hudgens told educators in Rockcastle County that you can’t say it won’t ever happen here. She said her school system is very similar to Rockcastle’s; it’s very rural and in a small town.

She also told educators her faith was fundamental in giving her the right words and actions when she prevented the shooting.

