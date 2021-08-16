Advertisement

UK basketball players to host Players First Fan Fest at Rupp

According to the website, the event will be held at Rupp Arena on Sunday, August 29 at 11:30 a.m.
Lance Ware. Dontaie Allen. TyTy Washington. CJ Fredrick. Oscar Tshiebwe. Keion Brooks Jr. Bryce Hopkins. Daimion Collins. Sahvir Wheeler. Brennan Canada. Practice on July 7. Photos by Chet White | UK Athletics(Chet White | UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A number of Kentucky basketball players joined ESPN’s Jordan Schultz on Instagram Live Monday night to announce a “Players First Fan Fest” at Rupp Arena on Sunday, August 29 at 11:30 a.m.

The Wildcats said they will be doing a three-point contest, a slam dunk contest and a skills contest among other things.

Here is a link to buy tickets: https://www.playersfirstfanfest.com/

Thanks to the new NIL rules, the Kentucky players will be able to financially benefit from this event.

