333 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington reported 333 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

It brings the city’s seven-day rolling average to 158 cases.

There have been 39,133 cases in Lexington since the pandemic began. 329 people in the city have died.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the health department’s Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike.

Health department officials said both vaccinated, and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

• Covering coughs and sneezes;

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

