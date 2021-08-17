Advertisement

440 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington reported 440 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

It brings the city’s seven-day rolling average to 158 cases.

There have been 39,133 cases in Lexington since the pandemic began. 329 people in the city have died.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the health department’s Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike.

Health department officials said both vaccinated, and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

• Covering coughs and sneezes;

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference Tuesday morning. He discussed the dire state of...
Beshear speaks about ‘dire’ state of Ky. hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge
Former UK trauma surgeon to go before Ky. Supreme Court this week
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
Mayor Linda Gorton made the official re-election bid announcement during a news conference...
Mayor Linda Gorton announces bid for re-election
Crews work on water main break in Lexington
Crews work to repair water main break in Lexington

Latest News

In Scott County, students returned to in-person learning. Last year, the district was one of...
Students return to in-person learning in Scott County
Raina Simpson, 34, had stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to other parts of her body. Her...
Ky. woman beats stage 4 colon cancer; believes God healed her
File image
Boy dead after possible propane explosion at Amish home in Lincoln County
More scattered showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department
LFCHD says August already has more COVID-19 cases than previous 3 months combined