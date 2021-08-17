Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat For Some

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Severe Weather Day.

Tropical rains continue to push across the region in waves and this is just ahead of what’s left of Fred. The remnant low is likely to pass over eastern Kentucky Wednesday, bringing the potential for additional high water issues for some.

Areas of eastern Kentucky have the best chance of picking up on enough rain to cause flooding issues, with more scattered high water issues farther west.

A Flash Flood Watch is out for eastern Kentucky tonight.

Tropical moisture will be left behind the departing Fred on Wednesday as a few showers and storms flare back up. It looks like an increase in showers and storms will be with us by Thursday.

The threat for showers and storms will be with us Friday into the weekend as a front drops in from the northwest.