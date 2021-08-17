City of Lexington looking for public input on disparity study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton has announced two public meetings seeking input into the city’s disparity study.

The study is assessing and identifying disparities that may impact disadvantaged businesses and businesses owned by minorities and/or women when doing business with the city.

“We want to ensure that our purchasing process is fair, and that we do whatever we can to encourage these businesses to participate in city business,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The study is one of the recommendations made by the Commission on Racial Justice & Equality to help end systemic racism in the community.

Attendees will have an opportunity to share any comments and first-hand experiences about doing business in the local marketplace and working with the city of Lexington.

The final report is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

Here’s the information for the Zoom meetings:

Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 6-7:30 p.m.

https://zoom.us/j/96237285758?pwd=UElXaEJlL0J4WHR5RWFKSTN2THFmdz09

Meeting ID: 962 3728 5758

Friday, August 27, 2021, 10. – 11:30 a.m.

https://zoom.us/j/98349771764?pwd=TGlXb2hZU1pKV05UUDdPYzZjRHBqdz09

Meeting ID: 983 4977 1764

