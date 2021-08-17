Advertisement

City of Lexington looking for public input on disparity study

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton has announced two public meetings seeking input into the city’s disparity study.

The study is assessing and identifying disparities that may impact disadvantaged businesses and businesses owned by minorities and/or women when doing business with the city.

“We want to ensure that our purchasing process is fair, and that we do whatever we can to encourage these businesses to participate in city business,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The study is one of the recommendations made by the Commission on Racial Justice & Equality to help end systemic racism in the community.

Attendees will have an opportunity to share any comments and first-hand experiences about doing business in the local marketplace and working with the city of Lexington.

The final report is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

Here’s the information for the Zoom meetings:

Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 6-7:30 p.m.

https://zoom.us/j/96237285758?pwd=UElXaEJlL0J4WHR5RWFKSTN2THFmdz09

Meeting ID: 962 3728 5758

Friday, August 27, 2021, 10. – 11:30 a.m.

https://zoom.us/j/98349771764?pwd=TGlXb2hZU1pKV05UUDdPYzZjRHBqdz09

Meeting ID: 983 4977 1764

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in Lexington crash
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate above 12%
Former UK trauma surgeon to go before Ky. Supreme Court this week
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision

Latest News

Green Hill Cemetery, a historic Frankfort cemetery, dating back to 1865, honors Black troops...
Buffalo Trace Distillery helping bring life back to historic Kentucky cemetery
Flooding
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat For Some
Kentucky State Fair has provided guidance for masking and attendance for guests under 18 years...
Kentucky State Fair announces masking, teen attendance policies
A subcommittee in Frankfort heard from the public about masks in schools.
State subcommittee hears public opinion on mask mandates for schools