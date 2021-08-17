Advertisement

‘Craziest thing in my lifetime:’ Four golfers survive lightning strike

By WMTV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Four golfers from Wisconsin experienced one of Mother Nature’s rarest occurrences.

WMTV caught up with one of them who says he had no idea a tee time would turn so dangerous in a flash.

Tim Hantke likes to stay busy. When he’s not tending to his hobby farm, he’s driving semitrucks around the Midwest.

However, a once-in-a-lifetime accident has recently slowed him down.

“First four holes went well,” Hantke said. “We get to the fifth, it started misting a little bit. And then I heard one crack and then I woke up face down.”

Hantke, his son Jackson, his uncle and cousin were the ones in that 1-in-500,000 chance of getting struck by lightning.

“Craziest thing in my lifetime, and I’m 38,” Hantke said.

The group was teeing off at Big Fish Golf course in Hayward last week when the accident happened.

“I was in pain obviously, couldn’t breathe and it was the worst feeling I ever had,” he said.

The group was tracking a storm an hour away but besides overcast weather, they had little indication lightning would strike.

“It was just one blip and it was gone. And then it rained for about five minutes afterwards when we were laying on the ground,” Hantke said.

All four were rushed to a local hospital with leg pain, trouble breathing and vision issues.

Hantke and his cousin were later transferred to a hospital in Minnesota for specialized care.

“It just doesn’t happen. You go to the doctors and both hospitals I went to and they’re like, ‘We’ve never treated a lightning strike patient.’ They just don’t see it,” Hantke said. “It literally looked like a purple marker was drawing my veins ... It was scary.”

Now taking it easy at home, it’s his heart that doctors are monitoring.

“I’m still waiting for my Thor ability,” he joked.

His spirits are high, all things considered, and he’s hoping to receive a positive prognosis at the end of the week then return to the road by the weekend.

He’s not rushing a return to the golf course anytime soon.

“If it’s cloudy out, I ain’t doing nothing outside,” Hantke said.

Tim and his son Jackson joke they are considering naming two new calves on their hobby farm Lightning and Bolt.

Copyright 2021 WMTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

