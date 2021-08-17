Crews work to repair water main break in Lexington ahead of rush hour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky American Water crews are working to repair a water main break in Lexington.

It broke Monday night on Leestown Road near Lisle Industrial Avenue.

A spokesperson for Kentucky American Water says the right inbound lane of Leestown Road is shutdown while crews continue repairs.

Officials say about 30 customers were impacted by the break, but they did not confirm if they are without water.

Repairs could impact the morning commute, so drivers are advised to plan ahead if they are heading in that direction.

