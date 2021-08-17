Advertisement

FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths

So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. after they say inspections of their plants showed conditions that likely contributed to the illness or death of hundreds of dogs.

The FDA says the investigation began with reports of dogs that had become ill or died after eating SPORTMiX brand dry dog food manufactured by Midwestern.

Samples were later found to contain extremely high levels of aflatoxin. The tests showed levels as high as 558 parts per billion (ppb). The FDA considers pet food to be contaminated if it contains more than 20 ppb.

The company issued a recall in January that expanded in March after the dog food was found to be contaminated with salmonella.

The FDA says aflatoxins are mold toxins which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxins can cause illness and death in pets.

So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food made at Midwestern’s plants.

The FDA is requesting a written response from the company outlining steps they’ve made to correct the violations.

