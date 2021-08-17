Advertisement

Health departments in southeastern Kentucky becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The increased cases of COVID-19 along with the increased need for people to be vaccinated is creating more work for people who work at local health departments.

“Yesterday we had our highest one-day count since the onset of the pandemic. We had 137 cases,” said Mark Hensley with the Laurel County Health Department.

And each case means a greater amount of workload for their staff.

“In all honesty, our workers at the local level are overwhelmed,” said Christy Green with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

In 2020, health departments were busy with testing, then contact tracing and finding others who had contact with people who tested positive. But because of the increased cases and vaccinations, health leaders say they have little time for contact tracing anymore.

“We are doing the disease investigations for those who test positive. We tell them to contact all their close contacts,” Hensley said.

But it’s not all bad news.

“We are probably vaccinating 50 to 60 per day in our clinic,” Hensley said.

Directors say more people testing positive is leading others to want to get vaccinated.

Laurel County reported more than 500 new cases last week. Clay County reported just under 300.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in Lexington crash
Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference Tuesday morning. He discussed the dire state of...
Beshear speaks about ‘dire’ state of Ky. hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge
Former UK trauma surgeon to go before Ky. Supreme Court this week
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate above 12%

Latest News

Sayre Christian Village prepares to give out booster shots
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
The 2021 Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival will be held on Sep. 16-18 in Downtown Pikeville.
Pike County town to host ‘Moonshine, Music, and Makers’ festival
School closings
Knott County schools closed until Friday
Health departments in southeastern Kentucky becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases
WATCH | Health departments in southeastern Kentucky becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases