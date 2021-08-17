Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains keep falling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred likely arrive later today.

The moisture leftover from Tropical Storm Fred will likely sweep across Kentucky. It appears that eastern Kentucky will have the best chance of tropical rains. As those rains move overhead, winds could become a little gusty at times.

Scattered showers & storms will be a constant for the rest of the week. Our tropical system will not mean the end of “tropical rains” because the air will remain very humid. SO at any point, the showers & storms that develop might put down a heavy amount of rain in a short amount of time.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the low 80s for a few days this week. You see those numbers climb slightly by the end of the week.

Take care of each other.

