Levis relishing the role of Kentucky’s starting QB

The Penn State transfer was named UK’s starter on Sunday, beating out Beau Allen and Joey Gatewood.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The quarterback position is the most valuable spot on any football team and Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops wants the starting QB to be the face of the program. That’s the responsibility ahead for Will Levis.

The Penn State transfer was named UK’s starter on Sunday, beating out Beau Allen and Joey Gatewood. After the decision, Gatewood entered the transfer portal.

Levis continues to impress the coaching staff with his arm strength and the way he is understanding the offense. He is happy to be the starter and certainly agrees with the decision.

“I think their reasoning for it made a lot of sense, for whoever the decision was for new offense and just the need to get as many reps as possible before the first game,” said Levis. “We were kind of shuffling around the ones’ reps and and it was kind of time to lock down who’s gonna be taking those ones for the rest of camp. I think the decision was made at the right time and I wasn’t surprised about it.”

“I think just Will’s work ethic and just the way he came in and ran the show,” said UK Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen. “I think that his personality is one of which the guys kind of naturally follow. I think that obviously you guys can see some of the arm strength talent and some of the things that he can do throwing the football now he’s got to clean up some to plays that he hasn’t repped as much and hasn’t got a ton of reps yet. I do think that right now he gives us the best chance to win.”

Kentucky opens the season at Kroger Field on September 4 vs. UL-Monroe.

