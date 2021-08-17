Lexington Catholic to rely on experienced o-line, QB play in 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Each of the last two years, Lexington Catholic saw it’s season come to a close at the hands of Boyle County. The Rebels beat the Knights by eight a year ago on their road to a state title.

“Boyle has gotten us every year that we have been here,” said Lexington Catholic wide receiver Blake Busson. “This is probably our best team, so I think we have a good shot.”

“It’s getting our players to understand that one play or that one inch can be the difference between a win or a loss,” said head coach Nigel Smith. “Let’s take care of it on the front end so that we don’t have to worry about the results.”

Defensively, the Knights return only two starters from last year’s five-win team. That means the youngsters will have to rely on Jack Monday’s leadership.

“If we all play together as a team and we got a good group of kids coming back, our defense will step it up this year and our offense we return almost everything so we will be ready,” said Monday.

That group includes senior quarterback Jack Gohmann. In his first full season as a starter, he racked up over 1,800 yards and 22 total touchdowns.

“He has taken that first year as a starter and he has built upon it,” added Smith. “He has gotten his body in good shape, I’m ready for him to take that next step in leadership he has a good senior group around him a senior offensive line. The pathway going forward for him and the rest of the team is really good.”

