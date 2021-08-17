Lexington murder suspect appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect is moving forward.

Tuesday morning, a judge decided there was enough probable cause to send Brandon Dockery’s case to a grand jury. He’s charged with murdering Raymar Webb back in June.

The prosecution called two witnesses to the stand to detail the charges against Brandon Dockery. In the end, the defense did not offer an argument against probable cause.

The first witness was Detective Brandon Gibbs with the Lexington Police Department. He detailed the night 30-year-old Webb was killed.

On June 19, 2021, police responded to Short Street and Mill Street for shots fired.

Police said that two witnesses identified Dockery by name and told police he was responsible. Video evidence showed Webb walking in front of a cat that Dockery was sitting in.

“Mr. Webb walked across the front of the vehicle towards the driver’s side door, and that’s when Dockery exited the vehicle and shot Mr. Webb multiple times at point-blank range.” Det. Gibbs testified.

Webb died at the scene.

Later that month, police went to a house where Dockery was staying on Thirlstane Couty. It led to the standoff between Dockery and law enforcement. Detective Derrick Walton was called to the stand to testify about that.

“At that point his right hand was in his pocket and officers believed that if he had a firearm in his hoodie pocket, that it would be pointed at them.” said Detective Walton.

“A taser was deployed,” said Det. Walton. “At this point, Dockery fired at the officer’s direction. Gunfire was returned between the two.”

Dockery eventually surrendered to police so he could be treated for his injuries.

Judge Lindsay Thurston moved both cases forward to a Fayette County Grand Jury.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.