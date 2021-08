LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is expected to announce her re-election bid.

Mayor Gorton has a special announcement Tuesday morning.

She previously told our Bill Bryant on Kentucky Newsmakers that she intended to run for mayor again.

