Advertisement

Pike County town to host ‘Moonshine, Music, and Makers’ festival

The 2021 Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival will be held on Sep. 16-18 in Downtown Pikeville.
The 2021 Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival will be held on Sep. 16-18 in Downtown Pikeville.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival has been set to start in mid-September.

“We are ready to celebrate the heritage of Eastern Kentucky and celebrate the crafters and the moonshiners,” said Executive Director of Economic Development for the City of Pikeville Jill Fraley-Dotson. “That have come, from years ago, that have really helped develop our culture that we see today.”

The festival features live performances, visual artists, foods, and drinks from across our region with a bit of competition involved. All of the handcrafted arts are to be judged and some will be awarded prizes.

Dotson also says there is plenty of room for more food trucks, artists, and more to be included in the mix.

Admission is free from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. September 16th-17th and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on September 18th. For more information on the event or how to sign up with your art or vendor contact Pikeville City Tourism.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in Lexington crash
Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference Tuesday morning. He discussed the dire state of...
Beshear speaks about ‘dire’ state of Ky. hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge
Former UK trauma surgeon to go before Ky. Supreme Court this week
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate above 12%

Latest News

Sayre Christian Village prepares to give out booster shots
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
School closings
Knott County schools closed until Friday
Health departments in southeastern Kentucky becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases
WATCH | Health departments in southeastern Kentucky becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases