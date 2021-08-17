Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for group of men believed to be involved in string of car thefts

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for several men they believe may be involved in a series of thefts. They believe the group is crossing county lines as they go.

Late Thursday night, police say a man was seen in the Longview Drive area using a stolen car, stopping in multiple driveways, and pulling on door handles until he eventually found what he was looking for.

The Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a group of possibly 4 men involved in overnight car break-ins Thursday. These were taken in the Longview Drive area. But I’m told some of the stolen credit cards were used in Frankfort and then again in Shelby Co. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/AgVgsO5HcM — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) August 16, 2021

“They got lucky enough to find an unsecure vehicle and keys inside. So they stole that vehicle,” said Sergeant Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Hart, possibly four men took the stolen cars and stolen credit cards. All of which he says were used in Frankfort and then again in Shelby County.

“We don’t know if this is another group that’s coming in. If there’s someone local telling them this is a good street. For the fact that it looks like they’re going out to another jurisdiction, after driving all the way here to commit crimes,” Hart said.

With the news of the break-ins, Sgt. Hart is urging you to lock your doors, both to your homes, and your cars.

“They feel like they live in an area where there isn’t a lot of crime. They feel more comfortable leaving their doors unlocked, which we encourage them not to do,” Hart said.

The men crossed multiple county lines in what Sgt. Hart calls an “organized operation.”

“This is the second time in a short period of time that we’ve had vehicles come in that are linked to going out of our county and our jurisdiction,” Hart said.

If you have any information about the thefts, you’re asked to call 502-863-7855.

You can also text anonymous tips to 859-509-0510.

