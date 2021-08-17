Advertisement

Students who refuse masks in Illinois district will be sent home

By Cayson Freichs
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) – No mask. No in-person learning.

Under a new policy for Quincy Public Schools, students who refuse to wear a mask will be sent home. It’s the result of the governor’s mask mandate and school board policy.

“Students will be offered a mask if they come in without one,” said QPS Superintendent Roy Webb. “If they refuse to wear a mask, then they will be sent home.”

Students who are sent home the first three days of school will receive an excused absence, but after that, the absence will be unexcused.

According to Webb, the three-day period will be used to help build a line of communication with the parents.

“We want to keep talking with the parents. We want to hear what they have to say,” Webb said. “We want to talk with the student. We are not looking to discipline.”

Webb is inviting parents who want to peacefully protest the decision to attend Wednesday night’s school board meeting to talk during the public comment section.

He said he doesn’t want people causing distractions during the school day.

“Our teachers, our principals, they really didn’t have anything to do with this decision. They fall on both sides of this issue like parents do, so don’t take it out on them or bus drivers,” Webb said. “That’s not going to do you any good and it’s not going to help us out on a stressful first day.”

