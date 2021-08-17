Advertisement

Summer Grillin with DeAnn Stephens and Ally Blake (Aug. 17, 2021)

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/6079/carolina-barbecue-burgers

CAROLINA BARBECUE BURGERS

These are no ordinary burgers. Combine brown sugar, beer, mustard and vinegar to prepare a barbecue sauce to add extra flavor to Ground Beef burgers.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup yellow mustard
  • 1/4 cup beer
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 cup thinly sliced cabbage
  • 4 toasted hamburger buns, split

COOKING:

  • To prepare barbecue sauce, combine brown sugar, mustard, beer and vinegar in small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 to 17 minutes until thickened and reduced in to 1/2 cup, stirring occasionally.
  • Lightly shape Ground Beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place bun, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

  • Spoon 1 tablespoon sauce on bottom of each bun; top with burger. Evenly spoon remaining sauce on burger. Evenly top burgers with cabbage. Close sandwiches.

Cook’s Tip: Packaged coleslaw mix or shredded lettuce may be substituted for the shredded cabbage.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

