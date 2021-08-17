Advertisement

UK shakes up offensive line, moves Kinnard back to right tackle

Dare Rosenthal moves into left tackle spot
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Darian Kinnard, the preseason All-American candidate, has returned to his former position at right tackle.

LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal has moved into the left tackle spot, where Kinnard opened fall practice.

“Obviously, the left tackle is the money man,” Liam Coen, UK’s new offensive coordinator said on Tuesday. “You’re going to try to put matchups on the right tackle to get those one-on-ones, so that guy’s got to be very strong and elite. I think Darian recognizes that and he knows he can play at a high level, and play fast playing at right.”

Kinnard, who is rated a top-50 player in college football and a preseason Outland Trophy candidate, could have entered the NFL Draft after last year, but decided to return for his senior season.

Rosenthal started five games last season for LSU.

