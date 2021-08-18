Advertisement

Ohio Amber Alert canceled; 6-week-old baby returned to mother

By WOIO Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Amber Alert issued by the City of Cleveland for an abducted six-week-old baby has been canceled.

Cannon Tatum was found in Youngstown and returned to his mother.

He was reportedly taken by a family friend, identified as 23-year-old TaShanee Dumas, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Cleveland Police, the boy’s mother reported she was involved in an argument with and was assaulted by Dumas, who then drove off with the child.

According to police, the boy’s mother picked up Dumas from Youngstown and drove to Cleveland for court purposes. Cannon was in the back of the vehicle at the time.

The victim then took Dumas to a house in the 1300 block of 87th Street so Dumas could meet up with a man, police said. Dumas was driving the vehicle and backed into a parked vehicle; she then drove away.

Dumas and the boy’s mother, started arguing when the victim said she would call police to report the accident. According to a report by Cleveland Police, Dumas said “So you gonna call the cops on me? You gonna snitch on me?”

Dumas then got out of the driver’s seat and let the victim drive the car to the parking lot of a Dollar Store. She then started punching the victim. When the victim got out of the car, Dumas drove off with Cannon in the back seat.

