Beshear: More Kentuckians currently in ICU battling COVID than ever before during pandemic

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 3,576 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 525,746 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.59% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 987 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were nine new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,468.

As of Wednesday, 1,658 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 466 are in the ICU, and 229 are on ventilators.

The governor also says currently, there are more Kentuckians in the ICU battling COVID than ever before during this pandemic.

