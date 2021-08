GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Garrard County Coroner’s Office is reporting a body found in Herrington Lake.

They say a 79-year-old man was found near Sunset Marina.

The man’s name has not been released.

Officials do not suspect foul play.

