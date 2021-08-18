Advertisement

CBS Sports names UK’s Kinnard 1st-team All-American

Senior moves back to right tackle position to start season
Kentucky right tackle Darian Kinnard (No. 70) was named a preseason All-American by CBS Sports...
Kentucky right tackle Darian Kinnard (No. 70) was named a preseason All-American by CBS Sports and 247 Sports.
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One day after it was announced Darian Kinnard had moved back to his right tackle position, the senior lineman was named a preseason first-team All-American by CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

It’s one of several preseason honors for the Knoxville native, which includes a mention by Pro Football Focus (top returning run-blocking tackle in college football) and a spot on the Outland Trophy Watch List.

Kinnard was slated to move into the left tackle spot on UK’s line, but has moved back to his old position, where last season he was All-SEC and All-American. LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal is penciled in as the starter at left tackle for the Wildcats.

