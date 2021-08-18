Advertisement

Boy dead after possible propane explosion at Amish home in Lincoln County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A young boy is dead after a fire in Lincoln County.

Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire happened Tuesday at an Amish home in on Fall Lick Road near Crab Orchard, just off Highway 39.

According to the coroner, a family with eight children lived in the home. We’re told the mother was working in the backyard and three or four of the children were home at the time.

The coroner says the house has an attached garage the family converted into what the Amish call a “washroom.” There was a refrigerator, stove, and washing machine in the room, all powered by propane.

The coroner says Kentucky State Police investigators believe there was a propane leak in the room, which came into contact with the flame from a pilot light, which sparked the fire.

One of the children was in the kitchen and saw flames and smoke coming from the washroom.  The other children inside got out, but they didn’t realize 7-year-old Jesse Ray Yoder was in the washroom when the fire started. The coroner says Jesse didn’t make it out and was found dead in that room.

The coroner says Jesse was pronounced dead on scene around 5:40 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to other areas of the house and the home is believed to be a total loss.

No one else was hurt.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference Tuesday morning. He discussed the dire state of...
Beshear speaks about ‘dire’ state of Ky. hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge
Former UK trauma surgeon to go before Ky. Supreme Court this week
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
Mayor Linda Gorton made the official re-election bid announcement during a news conference...
Mayor Linda Gorton announces bid for re-election
Crews work on water main break in Lexington
Crews work to repair water main break in Lexington

Latest News

In Scott County, students returned to in-person learning. Last year, the district was one of...
Students return to in-person learning in Scott County
Raina Simpson, 34, had stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to other parts of her body. Her...
Ky. woman beats stage 4 colon cancer; believes God healed her
More scattered showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department
LFCHD says August already has more COVID-19 cases than previous 3 months combined