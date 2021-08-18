Boy dead after possible propane explosion at Amish home in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A young boy is dead after a fire in Lincoln County.

Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire happened Tuesday at an Amish home in on Fall Lick Road near Crab Orchard, just off Highway 39.

According to the coroner, a family with eight children lived in the home. We’re told the mother was working in the backyard and three or four of the children were home at the time.

The coroner says the house has an attached garage the family converted into what the Amish call a “washroom.” There was a refrigerator, stove, and washing machine in the room, all powered by propane.

The coroner says Kentucky State Police investigators believe there was a propane leak in the room, which came into contact with the flame from a pilot light, which sparked the fire.

One of the children was in the kitchen and saw flames and smoke coming from the washroom. The other children inside got out, but they didn’t realize 7-year-old Jesse Ray Yoder was in the washroom when the fire started. The coroner says Jesse didn’t make it out and was found dead in that room.

The coroner says Jesse was pronounced dead on scene around 5:40 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to other areas of the house and the home is believed to be a total loss.

No one else was hurt.

