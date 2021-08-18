Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Thunder For Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What’s left of Fred is pulling away to our northeast after drenching parts of eastern and southeastern Kentucky. Tropical air remains in place across the region and this will help fire off a few storms out there again today, with more storms for the rest of the week and into the coming weekend.

A mix of sun and clouds take over on a muggy day in the Bluegrass State. This will allow for scattered showers and storms to go up and a few could even be strong in the west. That’s where the Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for severe weather.

The threat for storms will increase tonight into Thursday from west to east and I could see this scenario spitting out a strong storm and local high water issues.

Scattered storms will be around into Friday with an increase on Saturday as humidity levels stay very high.

The setup for early next week has temps staying very steamy with a ridge of high pressure near us, but this works back to the west very quickly. That’s when cooler air moves back in with some thunderstorms.