‘It’s really upsetting that it happened like that’: Central Ky. veteran reacts to Afghanistan decision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 680 in Lexington shared their thoughts on the events unfolding in Afghanistan. For some, they feel their time and sacrifice was in vain.

It’s unrest more than 7,000 miles away from Lexington.

“It’s really upsetting that it happened like that,” veteran Adam Thorogood said.

But for Thorogood, and others who served in Afghanistan, it’s hitting a little more close to home.

“I’ve been saying for years this was going to happen. There’s no two ways about it. I wish it didn’t happen the way it did. It was kind of messy,” Thorogood said.

Thorogood did two tours in Afghanistan. One in 2006, the other in 2010. He’s been watching the chaos unfold, saying he believed this could happen.

“It had to happen eventually. It’s about time somebody stood up and did it. President Biden isn’t wrong for withdrawing our troops, but the way he implemented the policy of removing armed forces from Afghanistan, I might have some questions about that,” Thorogood said.

Monday, the national chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars released a statement about the unrest and supporting those who fought in Afghanistan. It says, in part: “You who served in Afghanistan with honor, valor, and distinction, our nation owes you a tremendous debt of gratitude for the past twenty years of relative safety and security. Your service was not in vain.”

“It didn’t have to happen in such a way. I’m sure there’s a better way to go about things, but I’m not the person who makes policy. I was just there to do a job,” Thorogood said.

It’s a situation that many people have their thoughts on, especially soldiers like Thorogood, who saw everything first-hand.

For soldiers looking for someone to talk to about the unrest, the Lexington Vet Center on Leestown Road has services available.

You can also call the Veterans Crisis Line by calling 1-800-273-8255 and pressing 1.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.