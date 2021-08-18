Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rain moves out but the tropical feel remains

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The last little bit of Fred will exit the area today.

Scattered showers & thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. None of us will see a widespread chance of storms. It is all about the scattered stuff. Those chances will continue for the remainder of the week and well into the weekend.

Temperatures will remain at a much lower level than you would expect for this time of year. It is all because of the tropical air that will hang around for the entire duration of our forecast.

Take care of each other!

