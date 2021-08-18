Advertisement

Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. prepares to distribute booster shots

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - U.S. health officials now say a booster shot is needed to protect Americans against the delta variant. Lexington health leaders are now preparing to get the shots to those first in line.

“We’re waiting to get all the protocols and the medical guidance from the state from the federal level,” Lexington-Fayette County Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall said.

Hall says they’re prepared.

“There are obviously logistical issues in terms of staffing and how much of the vaccine is available, but we really feel like we can give the vaccine working with all places in town as well,” Hall said.

We talked to folks in downtown Lexington about their feelings on a booster shot. Those who said they were not interested in getting it didn’t want to talk on camera.

“The only people I’ve seen that really have a problem with it are unvaccinated anyway,” said John Leabo.

Hall said the health department is still working on getting people to take the first two doses.

“Almost 73% of all cases in August in Lexington have been among the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated,” Hall said.

He says now is the perfect time.

“We do know the vaccine is widely available right now in the United States. It’s something that’s not available to other countries,” Hall said.

He and other health officials say the third dose will boost immunity, it’s just a matter of where and when it’ll be available.

The health department recommends people reach out to the provider who gave them their first doses to see when they might be able to get their booster shot.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference Tuesday morning. He discussed the dire state of...
Beshear speaks about ‘dire’ state of Ky. hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge
Former UK trauma surgeon to go before Ky. Supreme Court this week
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect and officer name released in eastern Kentucky shooting
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
Mayor Linda Gorton made the official re-election bid announcement during a news conference...
Mayor Linda Gorton announces bid for re-election

Latest News

Photo: WKYT
Blue Grass Airport runway to close this weekend for major resurfacing project
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear: More Kentuckians currently in ICU battling COVID than ever before during pandemic
Kentucky right tackle Darian Kinnard (No. 70) was named a preseason All-American by CBS Sports...
CBS Sports names UK’s Kinnard 1st-team All-American
Senator Mitch McConnell addressed a group of business leaders in Richmond Wednesday afternoon....
McConnell on Afghanistan: ‘This has been an unmitigated disaster...’