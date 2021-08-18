Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. prepares to distribute booster shots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - U.S. health officials now say a booster shot is needed to protect Americans against the delta variant. Lexington health leaders are now preparing to get the shots to those first in line.

“We’re waiting to get all the protocols and the medical guidance from the state from the federal level,” Lexington-Fayette County Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall said.

Hall says they’re prepared.

“There are obviously logistical issues in terms of staffing and how much of the vaccine is available, but we really feel like we can give the vaccine working with all places in town as well,” Hall said.

We talked to folks in downtown Lexington about their feelings on a booster shot. Those who said they were not interested in getting it didn’t want to talk on camera.

“The only people I’ve seen that really have a problem with it are unvaccinated anyway,” said John Leabo.

Hall said the health department is still working on getting people to take the first two doses.

“Almost 73% of all cases in August in Lexington have been among the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated,” Hall said.

He says now is the perfect time.

“We do know the vaccine is widely available right now in the United States. It’s something that’s not available to other countries,” Hall said.

He and other health officials say the third dose will boost immunity, it’s just a matter of where and when it’ll be available.

The health department recommends people reach out to the provider who gave them their first doses to see when they might be able to get their booster shot.

