LFCHD says August already has more COVID-19 cases than previous 3 months combined

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington reported 214 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, August 17.

It brings the city’s total cases since the pandemic began to 39,347 cases in Lexington. 329 people in the city have died. The seven-day rolling average is now 167 cases.

The health department says August already has seen more COVID-19 cases in Fayette County than the months of May, June and July combined.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the health department’s Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike.

The health department is also offering two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in partnership with Fayette County Public Schools. Both will feature the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 years and older. Walks-in will be accepted, and appointments can be scheduled at lfchd.org/vaccine:

1-3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Edith J. Hayes Middle School, 260 Richardson Place.

1-3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Leestown Middle School, 2010 Leestown Road.

Health department officials said both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

Covering coughs and sneezes;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.