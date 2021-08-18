Nicholas Co. teacher thankful for vaccine after COVID-19 diagnosis

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in the state, one Nicholas County teacher is an example of just how important being vaccinated can really be.

Lavonda Eaglin says she was partially vaccinated, but is now battling COVID-19 just days after returning to the classroom for a new semester. She has a message to others about being careful as cases surge.

Just days into a new school year, teachers in Nicholas County are trying to keep themselves and their students healthy.

“I’m super careful, I was even the annoying teacher who showed all my kids the video of how masks work,” said Eaglin.

Eaglin, a high school science teacher, is already out of the classroom despite those attempts. Tired and not feeling well, she thought she was just run down from being back in the routine.

“I honestly thought it was a sinus infection or strep throat,” said Eaglin.

Turns out she was diagnosed Monday with COVID-19. She doesn’t know if she contracted it at school. She says in just the span of 24 hours, she went from feeling bad to worse.

“Just coughing and feeling super tired, achiness was just terrible, nauseous, all last night I was very nauseous,” said Eaglin.

Eaglin says she waited to get vaccinated, not wasn’t because she didn’t want to, but rather strictly based on her medical background.

“I didn’t get vaccinated when my husband did in the spring when it was offered to the teachers because I have some issues with reacting to a lot of medications,” said Eaglin.

She did though have her first shot on August 1, and for her it was about protecting others.

Now being one of the tens of thousands diagnosed with COVID, she is thankful that she had at least that one dose.

“That’s the first thing I thought yesterday. Now I have had one shot and I feel this terrible, I couldn’t imagine if I hadn’t had the one shot,” said Eaglin.

Eaglin is due to get her second COVID-19 vaccine on September 1. Until then she is hoping her family avoids getting sick while she gets better.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.