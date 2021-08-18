Advertisement

Nicholas Co. teacher thankful for vaccine after COVID-19 diagnosis

By Amber Philpott
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in the state, one Nicholas County teacher is an example of just how important being vaccinated can really be.

Lavonda Eaglin says she was partially vaccinated, but is now battling COVID-19 just days after returning to the classroom for a new semester. She has a message to others about being careful as cases surge.

Just days into a new school year, teachers in Nicholas County are trying to keep themselves and their students healthy.

“I’m super careful, I was even the annoying teacher who showed all my kids the video of how masks work,” said Eaglin.

Eaglin, a high school science teacher, is already out of the classroom despite those attempts. Tired and not feeling well, she thought she was just run down from being back in the routine.

“I honestly thought it was a sinus infection or strep throat,” said Eaglin.

Turns out she was diagnosed Monday with COVID-19. She doesn’t know if she contracted it at school. She says in just the span of 24 hours, she went from feeling bad to worse.

“Just coughing and feeling super tired, achiness was just terrible, nauseous, all last night I was very nauseous,” said Eaglin.

Eaglin says she waited to get vaccinated, not wasn’t because she didn’t want to, but rather strictly based on her medical background.

“I didn’t get vaccinated when my husband did in the spring when it was offered to the teachers because I have some issues with reacting to a lot of medications,” said Eaglin.

She did though have her first shot on August 1, and for her it was about protecting others.

Now being one of the tens of thousands diagnosed with COVID, she is thankful that she had at least that one dose.

“That’s the first thing I thought yesterday. Now I have had one shot and I feel this terrible, I couldn’t imagine if I hadn’t had the one shot,” said Eaglin.

Eaglin is due to get her second COVID-19 vaccine on September 1. Until then she is hoping her family avoids getting sick while she gets better.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference Tuesday morning. He discussed the dire state of...
Beshear speaks about ‘dire’ state of Ky. hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge
Former UK trauma surgeon to go before Ky. Supreme Court this week
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
Mayor Linda Gorton made the official re-election bid announcement during a news conference...
Mayor Linda Gorton announces bid for re-election
Crews work on water main break in Lexington
Crews work to repair water main break in Lexington

Latest News

A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Sheriff’s deputy shot in eastern Ky.; suspect shot several times
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 680 in Lexington shared their thoughts on the...
‘It’s really upsetting that it happened like that’: Central Ky. veteran reacts to Afghanistan decision
Sayre Christian Village prepares to give out booster shots
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident