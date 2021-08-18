Advertisement

One injured in Letcher County school bus accident

(WCAX)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus veered off the road Tuesday afternoon in Letcher County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers from KSP Post 13 in Hazard responded to the call on Goose Creek Road in Neon around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The initial investigation found that the bus driver veered off the road onto the right-hand shoulder, which caused the bus to turn over on its side.

One child was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in Lexington crash
Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference Tuesday morning. He discussed the dire state of...
Beshear speaks about ‘dire’ state of Ky. hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge
Former UK trauma surgeon to go before Ky. Supreme Court this week
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate above 12%

Latest News

Sayre Christian Village prepares to give out booster shots
The 2021 Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival will be held on Sep. 16-18 in Downtown Pikeville.
Pike County town to host ‘Moonshine, Music, and Makers’ festival
School closings
Knott County schools closed until Friday
Health departments in southeastern Kentucky becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases
WATCH | Health departments in southeastern Kentucky becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases