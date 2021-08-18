Sayre Christian Village prepares to give out booster shots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. Steven Stack announced Tuesday residents in long-term care facilities are eligible for the booster vaccine. People at Sayre Christian Village are already making plans to distribute the third shot as quickly as possible.

“We feel more comfortable knowing our residents are safe. This other level of protection is just one more thing we can do to ensure their safety,” Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis said.

Venis’s residents went through months of isolation, only seeing family members through closed windows. Now that they can distribute the booster, she says they’ll either work with CVS Pharmacy or administer it themselves, whichever is the quickest way to getting people that added layer of immunity.

“We’re seeing those over 55 are at highest risk for the breakthrough cases with the delta variant,” emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton says a third shot re-energizes the immune system.

“Likely we’ll see longer immunity this time because the immune system has some exposure to it now. Another booster will even push it out further,” Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton says many immunocompromised people have already started to get the booster. The CDC recommends you get a booster for the vaccine you received, but it’s okay to get either Pfizer or Moderna.

“Once this becomes available, especially for higher risk, just get whichever one is available as soon as you can. Get those numbers up,” Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton says he expects those in long-term care facilities will start receiving the booster shot in the next few days, at least.

“Get that vaccine to protect not only yourself, but our most vulnerable population, our elders. That’s the least that we can do for them,” Venis said.

Venis said they had no vaccine hesitancy from residents the first time around, and expect the same for the booster.

