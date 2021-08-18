Sheriff: Names released in Johnson County deputy shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the deputy and the perpetrator involved in a shooting Tuesday night.

Officials said the deputy shot was Dennis Hutchinson. They say he was released from the hospital and sent home.

Deputies add the perpetrator, Paul Tipton, suffered “several gunshot wounds” and was transferred from Three Rivers Medical Center to Pikeville Medical Center.

We will continue to update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

Original Story:

A deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department was shot Tuesday night, according to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor.

Three agencies responded to the shooting. We are told that the situation started with a traffic stop.

We are also told that the deputy was taken to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but is awake and communicating.

We are also told the shooter was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.