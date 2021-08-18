Advertisement

Sheriff: Names released in Johnson County deputy shooting

Police car
Police car(AP)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the deputy and the perpetrator involved in a shooting Tuesday night.

Officials said the deputy shot was Dennis Hutchinson. They say he was released from the hospital and sent home.

Deputies add the perpetrator, Paul Tipton, suffered “several gunshot wounds” and was transferred from Three Rivers Medical Center to Pikeville Medical Center.

We will continue to update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

Original Story:

A deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department was shot Tuesday night, according to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor.

Three agencies responded to the shooting. We are told that the situation started with a traffic stop.

We are also told that the deputy was taken to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but is awake and communicating.

We are also told the shooter was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference Tuesday morning. He discussed the dire state of...
Beshear speaks about ‘dire’ state of Ky. hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge
Former UK trauma surgeon to go before Ky. Supreme Court this week
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting that also involved a suspect being...
Suspect and officer name released in eastern Kentucky shooting
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
Mayor Linda Gorton made the official re-election bid announcement during a news conference...
Mayor Linda Gorton announces bid for re-election

Latest News

Gaming leaders say there will be bigger cash prizes and jackpots.
Powerball adding third weekly drawing
University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center received $14.5 million on Wednesday to continue...
UK’s Sanders-Brown Center receives millions to continue Alzheimer’s research
RADAR
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Thunder For Thursday
Police say that the person is believed to be involved in a bank robbery investigation.
Kentucky State Police need help identifying a person of interest
In Scott County, students returned to in-person learning. Last year, the district was one of...
Students return to in-person learning in Scott County